These Lost Cartoon Network Movies Have Finally Returned (Including a Big Finale & Crossover)

A ton of Cartoon Network classic shows are now streaming completely for free thanks to a major update for fans in the United States, and this has revealed to also include many lost specials, movies, and even a big crossover that have not been available to stream elsewhere. It’s been an odd few years for Cartoon Network fans as while much of the classic show library was originally available for streaming with HBO Max when it first launched, but have since been removed with no other alternatives to check out the shows elsewhere.

Tubi has made a major deal to license much of Warner Bros. classic animated library for free streaming with their platform for fans in the United States, and with the new releases beginning to drop at the start of March, fans have now realized just how good this deal has actually been. It turns out that they are also streaming a few Cartoon Network specials that were not available on any other streaming service before.

Tubi Now Streaming Missing Cartoon Network Movies and Specials

With Tubi adding multiple Cartoon Network classic shows to its streaming service offerings in the United States, it has also been revealed to include the formerly missing from streaming specials and movies:

Ben 10: Secret of the Omnitrix

Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation Z.E.R.O

The Grim Adventures of the KND

Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Jingle Jingle Jangle

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Boo Haw Haw

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Hanky Panky Hullabaloo

With these additional specials and movies being included in the first major update of many that Tubi has planned for Warner Bros. through the rest of the year, it really does emphasize that they are tapping into the entire library for their respective shows. It’s an additional level of attention to detail that fans of these classics can appreciate as it’s going to be the first time in many years that fans will be able to see major releases like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Codename: Kids Next Door official crossover, “The Grim Adventures of the KND,” that first aired 18 years ago.

You Can Finally Finish Ed, Edd n Eddy

This first major update for Cartoon Network on Tubi is pretty significant for all of these classic shows, but especially so for Ed, Edd n Eddy. The animated series had been floating around streaming services like Hulu and HBO Max before disappearing, but has never been available in its complete four. But with Tubi including these additional specials and movies together with the original series, fans can now watch it in its entirety. This is even more notable for its official series finale.

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show was an official feature film that came shortly after the end of the TV series, and served as a grand finale for the animated series’ story. The Eds went on one final adventure, fans finally got to see Eddy’s older brother, and it ends with the Eds getting a new kind of friendship with the other kids in the cul-de-sac. Fans of the classic can now see it all in its complete form for the first time in years.

