Secret Invasion Fans Surprised As Real-Life Skrulls Crash Their Wedding

Two Secret Invasion fans were not expecting real-life Skrulls to show up to their wedding. But, that's exactly what happened to one happy couple. Reddit user u/atiela_thehun posted about her client's wedding photos including one of the Marvel aliens. In a dashing suit, the Skrull in question posed with the duo in Millennium Park, Chicago. Marvel Studios heard about the post and shared it on their official Secret Invasion account. Recently, the company decided to launch a marketing campaign where Skrulls would be walking around various cities. It's amazing to see these small glimpses of actors walking around in the full makeup. Check out the image for yourself right here!

Earlier this week, fans from all over the world began noticing Skrulls popping up in the background of news reports. (Some Redditors cleverly noticed that they were all included during ABC subsidiary broadcasts, and they're owned by Disney which owns Marvel as well.) So, the reality-shaking revelations are just getting started apparently. It feels like there will be more stunts as Secret Invasion continues to air on Disney+.

Marvel's Post References The Original Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios' social media post hearkens back to the halcyon days of 2008 when the Secret Invasion comic event was taking place. In the books, there were photo realistic ads that paired people with Skrulls who had been photoshopped to look like the Skrulls in the comics. On TV, there were also some wildly creepy ads asking fans to "Embrace Change" which was the tagline for the crossover series. The tone and strangeness of all these pieces have stuck with comic book readers for a while. It seems Marvel Studios is aware that it can still strike a nerve.

The Secret Invasion marketing stunt also calls to mind last year's dynamite viral marketing campaign around Smile. The Paramount horror film hired people to stand or sit in the background of live events and public spaces and unleash that unsettling smile from the movie directly in-view of the camera. It was a brilliant stroke and got people talking about the movie without even buying airtime in a lot of cases. So, that's probably fresh on decision-makers' minds at Marvel too.

Secret Invasion Adapting The Comics In A New Way

Secret Invasion, as a Disney+ series, has a tougher time than some other MCU adaptations. In the comics, tons of heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four are involved. So, it feels like there's just a tougher road for the Marvel Studios show. But, what Secret Invasion can provide the MCU is the chance to shake-up the status quo in a meaningful way. Kevin Feige teased this as a possible route back in 2021 during the WandaVision press conference.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Feige shared. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

See More Skrulls in Secret Invasion on Disney+

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

