New Secret Invasion Casting Grid Could Tease Arrival of Abigail Brand and Others

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to take some interesting shapes in the coming years, with a slew of movies and Disney+ original series debuting in the franchise. One of the most surprising entries in "Phase 4" is Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that will see the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). It's been unknown exactly which other characters will join them in the series -- and now a new report from The Illuminerdi seems to shed light on that. The report outlines three roles that are being cast for Secret Invasion, but does not provide names.

These include a male series regular who will be between the ages of 50-60 years old, and is set to serve as the series' main antagonist. There will also be a female series regular role between the ages of 40-50 years, who is expected to "share many scenes" with Nick Fury. Rounding out the roles is an "important supporting role", which will be played by a younger female actor.

While there's no telling exactly which Marvel Comics characters these roles will represent, that hasn't stopped some theories from popping up. Some believe that the male villain could be Dorrek VII, who was once the Emperor of the Skrull Empire. There's also the possibility that the female series regular role could be someone tied to Fury's personal life -- maybe even Monica Chang, who married Fury in the comics. Speculation has also suggested that the younger female supporting role could be Abigail Brand, the fan-favorite Commander of SWORD who currently leads the group in Marvel's comic of the same name.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet, and is set to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics arc of the same name.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

