Seinfeld Celebrates Festivus By Revealing Top 10 Best Grievances Of 2020

The hit sitcom Seinfeld has made lasting impression on the world for a number of reasons, but one of the big ones was its contribution to December Holidays as December 23 marks the arrival of the iconic holiday of Festivus as seen in the series. Traditionally the holiday has a few different components that make it so unique including The Festivus Pole and "The Feats of Strength" for those that participate, but the annual "Airing of Grievances" is a typical favorite for fans and in the episode of the series that depicts the holiday. The official Seinfeld account has assembled the best grievances from Seinfeld fans and picked the top 10 which you can find below!

Normally conducted at the dinner table with family and friends, the Airing of Grievances is exactly what it sounds like, letting people know that you have a lot of problems with them and that they're going to hear about them. Specifically this is used to tell your family how they've disappointed you over the past year. These official grievances from Seinfeld fans have been collected from the official FestivusGrievances.com website. Head over to the site and air your grievances and maybe you'll be featured next year!

Happy Festivus folks!