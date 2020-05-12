Seinfeld Fans Remember Jerry Stiller's Best Moments

Early Monday morning, actor Ben Stiller took to Twitter to confirm his father Jerry had passed away. An actor in his own right, Jerry Stiller had a massive career that spanned six decades. Though becoming a household name through the likes of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, Stiller first burst onto the scene in 1957 with a one-episode appearance in The Big Story.

When it comes to Seinfeld, Stiller was known for playing Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander's George — one of the show's big three characters. Even a curmudgeon on his best days, the elder Costanza was best known for his loud tirades and stubborn ways.

As news of the actor's passing first began to circulate, Seinfeld fans quickly to Twitter to share their favorite moments from the actor on the classic sitcom. You can see what they're saying below: