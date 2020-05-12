Seinfeld Fans Remember Jerry Stiller's Best Moments
Early Monday morning, actor Ben Stiller took to Twitter to confirm his father Jerry had passed away. An actor in his own right, Jerry Stiller had a massive career that spanned six decades. Though becoming a household name through the likes of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, Stiller first burst onto the scene in 1957 with a one-episode appearance in The Big Story.
When it comes to Seinfeld, Stiller was known for playing Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander's George — one of the show's big three characters. Even a curmudgeon on his best days, the elder Costanza was best known for his loud tirades and stubborn ways.
As news of the actor's passing first began to circulate, Seinfeld fans quickly to Twitter to share their favorite moments from the actor on the classic sitcom. You can see what they're saying below:
Breaking Character
jerry stiller making JLD break is still one of the funniest things ever pic.twitter.com/i711bpMcEv— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) May 11, 2020
Jay Buhner
Jerry Stiller’s passing has Jay Buhner trending. A classic Seinfeld moment: pic.twitter.com/OGrIMamAEk— chip (@chiphoosier) May 11, 2020
It Sucks!
RIP Jerry Stiller.
Frank Costanza stole the show in every single episode he was in. #Seinfeld #serenitynow pic.twitter.com/9CusL75pZM— TJ (@PickRollPunches) May 11, 2020
Father of Festivus
The Father of Festivus, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He and wife Anne Meara's popular comedy routine was a mainstay throughout the 60's. The father of Ben Stiller would create a cultural touchstone though with his turn as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld; bringing us all Serenity Now! pic.twitter.com/9Ccz9l7JJ7— Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) May 11, 2020
Retirement!
Sad to hear of the passing of comedic legend Jerry Stiller. Definitely a scene stealer whenever he appeared in Seinfeld and then later King of Queens! Thanks for the laughs Jerry! These days we need them more than ever! R.I.P Jerry #festivusfortherestofus pic.twitter.com/kD2yR1yrrF— kenneth santiago (@kennethsantia15) May 11, 2020
More Festivus
RIP Jerry Stiller ❤️ 🙏
Father of Ben Stiller, Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, believer in Festivus...
A force of comedy GOLD pic.twitter.com/70y67jBkjF— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) May 11, 2020
Serenity Now
Very sorry to hear the news about Jerry Stiller. Few characters in the history of comedy have made me laugh harder than Frank Costanza. #Seinfeld #serenitynow pic.twitter.com/vCvNIrjZ7e— Dawson McConkey (@dawson_mcconkey) May 11, 2020
Undergarments
Jerry Stiller gave me some of the best laughs of my life. RIP Mr Stiller. (George’s Dad from Seinfeld) #seinfeld #Funny pic.twitter.com/0mIjE9XNJz— Maje Micheal Saba (@majemichaelsaba) May 11, 2020
Coin Collecting
RIP Jerry Stiller the comedy GOD
One of my favorite scenes in all of Seinfeld:
"Would you believe when I was 18, I had a ssssssssilver dollar collection?" pic.twitter.com/c5eKBNfJFp— Moon-and-Star (@Invisible_Anus) May 11, 2020
