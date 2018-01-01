Netflix Unveils ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Trailer, Release Date

Netflix is starting 2018 in the most diabolical of ways: Bringing the horrible Count Olaf back into your dreary living rooms.

Just as the new year began, Netflix unveiled a new teaser for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2. Additionally, at the very end of the video, it is revealed that the second season of the fan-favorite series will finally debut on Netflix on March 30, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) helps get the both the teaser, and 2018 started by tapping on the camera lens and addressing everyone sitting at home watching.

“I’m so sorry to disturb your recovery, but it’s time for us to get this New Year’s Day binge started,” Olaf says in the video, urging fans to begin watching Unfortunate Events all over again. “Now, there may be some of you who are surprised that Netflix would choose this to be the first face you see in 2018. But those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire.”

Get it? You know, because Olaf set the house on fire?

As the villain sharpens two enormous knives, he introduces the very first footage from Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

While the brief teaser that follows is definitely exciting, it doesn’t show or reveal much that the fans aren’t already expecting. The children are running from dangerous things, oddly-dressed people are talking about it, and Olaf tries his best to sound menacing in front of others, though it doesn’t exactly go as he planned.

The first season of A Series of Unfortunate Events is currently streaming on Netflix, and the second installment will debut on March 30, 2018.