Severance Hid a Surprising Cameo in Its Season 2 Premiere (And You’ll Never Guess Who It Is)

In the Severance Season 2 premiere, The Matrix and John Wick franchise star Keanu Reeves made an unexpected cameo as the voice of the talking Lumon building in the “Lumon is Listening” video that the Macrodata Refinement team is shown by Milchick (Tramell Tillman). As Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) watch in confusion, the animated Lumon building offers a friendly and smiling face as Reeves’ kind voice introduces himself as the Lumon Administrative Building Branch 501, or just “Lumon” for short. The animation reassures them that no matter the changes at Lumon Industries over the years, they have always loved the workers, “both unsevered and severed.”

During an interview with Collider, series creator Dan Erickson revealed the importance of the voice having “a very warm presence,” and they ultimately landed on Reeves for the role.

“All I can say is that we talked about a couple of different people for that role,” he said. “We always wanted it to be somebody that people have certain associations with, but also, it had to be a very warm presence. The Lumon building is very friendly in the context of this video, and there’s a friendliness to that particular voice and a heart to that particular voice.”

Reeves’ cameo offered fans additional information about Lumon Industries, reminding viewers that the company has 206 offices worldwide. The animated Lumon says, “not to brag,” but his basement floor is “one of the premiere severed workspaces” out of all of them. He then directly speaks about the rebellious actions of the four and how Lumon historians will forever refer to it as “the MacroDat uprising.” Instead of the team suffering consequences, the talking building explains how their “righteous anger” led to “bounteous reforms” in Lumon, from new snacks in the vending machine to bizarre rewards like the “playful mirror room.”

Reeves’ cameo on the Emmy Award-winning series is the latest voice role the actor has added to his credits. He recently voiced the character of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the video game Sonic X Shadow Generations. Reeves also lent his voice as Batman in Warner Bros.’ animated feature DC League of Super-Pets, as Johnny Silverhand in the sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, and as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. Reeves will next be seen appearing as John Wick in 2025’s spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Severance Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+. The Season 2 premiere is streaming now, with new episodes released every Friday.