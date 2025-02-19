Severance Just Crossed a Major Milestone for Apple TV+

Severance is one of the most acclaimed shows on Apple TV+, and now it’s officially broken a major viewership record. According to data shared by Deadline, through only one and a half seasons, the sci-fi series has become the “most-watched series globally” on the streaming service, surpassing Ted Lasso on the all-time charts. In addition to this milestone, Severance placed fourth on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart and has amassed 589 million minutes streamed “over all existing episodes.” The show’s return after a three year absence proved to be a boon for Apple TV+, generating a substantial increase of new subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have long admired [Severance executive producer and director Ben Stiller’s] extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and [creator Dan Erickson] at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss. “The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

After Severance quickly established itself as one of Apple’s premier TV shows with a universally beloved first season (14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series), the studio turned the Season 2 debut into an event. Apple found innovative ways to promote the series’ return, including having the cast partake in a pop-up event at Grand Station Central where they appeared in-character as Lumon employees.

Severance Season 2, which premiered on January 17th, has picked up where the first season left off, racking up widespread critical praise. Thanks to its unique concept, the show has become a lightning rod for fan theories and discussions, encouraging more people to check it out so they can be part of the conversation.

This is an impressive accomplishment for Severance, especially considering how popular Ted Lasso was when it originally aired. Like Severance, the sports dramedy was critically acclaimed and became a significant part of the zeitgeist due to its cast of lovable characters. For a while, it was arguably the only true breakout hit Apple TV+ had, but now Severance has given the streamer another substantial notch on its belt. It’s easy to see why Severance has resonated with viewers as much as it has; its fantastic performances and the fascinating exploration of its themes help it stand out from the crowd and make it appointment viewing for those looking for a compelling show to watch.

Ted Lasso, of course, ended after three seasons. While there’s been talk of a spin-off series or a fourth season, nothing has officially moved forward yet. It’ll be interesting to see how long Severance lasts given its status as the new record-breaker. Obviously, Apple would love to keep it going for as long as possible (Deadline notes Severance has made Apple more than $200 million), but it would be a shame if the series lost some of its luster if it overstayed its welcome. If anything, this development should give Erickson and Stiller the clout to develop a fresh concept with Apple if such an idea comes to mind, which would be an exciting proposition.