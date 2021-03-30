New Shadow And Bone Trailer Released By Netflix

The latest glimpse into the world of the live-action Grishaverse has finally arrived! We are just about one month away from the launch of Shadow and Bone's first season on Netflix, and fans of the Grisha series can't wait to see what the series has in store. While we've still got a few weeks to wait until the first episodes are actually available to stream, Netflix has unveiled a brand new trailer to show off a little more of the magical world.

Shadow and Bone's latest trailer puts a lot of emphasis on the story of Alina, the main character from the beloved Grisha Trilogy of novels. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia. Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner and Leigh Bardugo is one of the show's executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Shadow and Bone:

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix on April 23rd.