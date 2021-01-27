Netflix's Shadow and Bone Release Date Revealed

✖

The live-action TV adaptation of the Shadow and Bone book trilogy is finally making its way to Netflix this year. Fans have known about the upcoming Netflix series for quite a while now, and the streaming service previously revealed that it would be arriving in 2021, but the specific release date has remained an unknown. That changed on Wednesday morning when Netflix revealed that the first season of Shadow and Bone will officially be released on April 23rd.

The first season of Shadow and Bone consists of eight, one-hour episodes, all of which will be released at the same time, as has become the norm for everything on Netflix. As of now, there's no word as to whether or not Netflix will order a second season, but the excitement behind the book series makes it seem likely.

Along with the release date announcement on Wednesday morning, Netflix debuted the very first photos from the Shadow and Bone adaptation, all of which you can check out here. Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo and series showrunner Eric Heisserer offered a bit of insight into the world of the franchise to go along with the images.

"Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world," said Bardugo. "Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store—a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved."

"These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books," added Heisserer. "We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You're immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it's our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show. The series has an incredibly passionate fanbase and we can't wait for new people to discover the magic that is Shadow and Bone."

