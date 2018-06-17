Freeform Reveals Reason for ‘Shadowhunters’ Cancellation

Fans of Freeform‘s Shadowhunters got the difficult news last night that the show’s third season will be its last. Now, the network is explaining the reasoning behind their decision.

According to Deadline, Freeform’s decision to end Shadowhunters was based not on poor ratings or creative issues, but on economic reasons. During a media luncheon today, Freeform’s executive vice president of Programming and Development explained that money is what ended Shadowhunters‘ run after the show’s co-producers, Constantin Film, lost its output deal with Netflix and asked Freeform for an increased investment.

“We went back and forth with them but ultimately we just couldn’t make the economics work,” Burke said. “We were very happy creatively with it.”

Burke’s statement today echoes the network’s statement yesterday in which Freeform called ending Shadowhunters a “difficult decision”.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” Freeform said in the statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending.”

Shadowhunters is based on the popular Mortal Instruments novel series by Cassandra Clare. Ordered to series by Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2015, Shadowhunters is the second live-adaptation of the source material after The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones feature film in 2013. Sadly, the cancellation of Shadowhunters also marks the second time a live-adaptation of the source material has come to an end sooner than hoped. Following disappointing box office performance, sequels to The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones were cancelled, a move that ultimately led to the development of Shadowhunters.

Shadowhunters is currently on a mid-season hiatus and when the show returns, it will end with a 12-episode wrap-up. Marketing the end of the show, Freeform is calling the second half of the third season Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt and will conclude the series with a two-hour finale.

Are you disappointed that Shadowhunters is coming to an end? Do you agree with Freeform’s rationale behind the cancellation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.