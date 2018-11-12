‘Shadowhunters’ Star Katherine McNamara Wins Female TV Star of 2018 Award at People’s Choice Awards

Shadowhunters may be coming to an end, but fans of the Freeform series got something to celebrate tonight at the People’s Choice Awards.

Series star Katherine McNamara won Female TV Star of 2018 at the People’s Choice Awards tonight for her role as Clary Fairchild and, in her acceptance speech McNamara acknowledged the fans who made the honor possible — as well as the dedicated fans who fought, albeit unsuccessfully, to save the series.

“Our characters might be your heroes, but you angels are undoubtedly mine,” McNamara said.

Earlier this year, Shadowhunters was cancelled by Freeform after three seasons prompting fans to launch an extensive campaign to save the show. McNamara addressed that outpouring of support at an appearance at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne back in June.

“If the [hashtags] make a difference, amazing. If not, we’ve got 10 more amazing episodes and we’re gonna shoot the most kick-ss finale you’ve ever seen,” McNamara said.

Unfortunately, the show was not picked up by another network and the when the show returns from its mid-season hiatus, it will close out with a 12-episode wrap-up. Freeform is calling the second half of the third season Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt and the finale is expected to be a two-hour special. When it comes to McNamara, though, she is moving on to a “kickass” role on Arrow.

“She’s a street fighter, so she’s a boxer in an underground fight club,” McNamara told E! News. “She grew up in a very rough environment and is very much a product of that environment. So whereas Clary [her Shadowhunters character] was very much the hopeful optimist, Maya is very much the realist and one to punch first and ask questions later. She’s not one to be underestimated or messed with. Maya’s certainly kickass, I’ll tell you that much.”

Are you excited McNamara won Female TV Star at the People’s Choice Awards? Let us know in the comments below.