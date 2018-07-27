‘Shameless’ Season 8 Coming to Netflix on Saturday

The Gallagher family is coming to Netflix this weekend with a new season of Shameless.

On Saturday, season 8 of Shameless will make its way to the Netflix streaming library, giving fans just enough time to catch up before the season 9 premiere in September. All 12 episodes of the series’ eighth season will be made available for streaming on the platform at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. ET, and fans are already anxiously awaiting its arrival.

“Shameless season 8 comes out on Netflix tonight so u already know I’m not sleeping,” one eager fan wrote on Twitter.

“Season 8 of Shameless is out on Netflix tomorrow and y’all already know I’m about to waste the rest of summer vacation watching that s–,” wrote somebody else.

“Season 8 of Shameless and season 6 of OITNB are gonna be on Netflix the same week…. I have so much watching to do,” somebody else commented, clearly gearing up for a weekend full of binge watching.

“Can Saturday hurry up so Shameless season 8 can be on Netflix,” asked one anxious fan.

The eighth season of the series saw the Gallaghers getting into an array of new shenanigans, with Ian finding himself in trouble with the law, Lip having some family shakeups, Fiona facing her feelings, and Frank hiding in a porta-potty.

“I don’t know if we consciously did that, to be honest with you. I can’t remember, but I’m not sure we had finalized the deal for season 9 yet,” executive producer Nancy Pimental said of the decision to include multiple little developments in the season finale rather than end on a cliffhanger. “So again, I don’t think we were necessarily like, ‘Oh, let’s not do a big giant thing.’ The way we did it just sort of all felt organic.”

Thankfully, once fans finish their binge, they will not have to wait much longer for new content, as season 9 of Showtime‘s longest running series premieres on Sunday, Sept. 9, with a new trailer revealing that Frank is continuing to prove that he is not winning any Father of the Year award, Fiona going “all Fiona,” and Ian becoming “the gay Che.”

The ninth season, which will see the series hit the 100th episode mark, will star original cast members Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, and Cameron Monaghan.

Shameless season 9 premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Seasons 1-7 of the series are currently available for streaming on Netflix, with season 8 set to be added Saturday.