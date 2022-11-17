She-Hulk VFX Boss on Crafting Character's Signature Superhero Move (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios' slate of programming on Disney+ has gotten the same amount of attention, monetary and otherwise, as the films that hit the silver screen. Because of that, the offerings thus far dove deeper into the source material's treasure trove of "comic booky" goodness. That allows shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to exist without cutting corners in an attempt to save on a visual effects budget—you know, like ABC's Inhumans.

In addition to crafting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) from the ground-up, the crew at Wētā FX also made many of the character's fight sequences throughout her own series—including the She-Hulk's thunderclap exhibited early on during a training montage.

"There is a lot of stuff that [Marvel Studios] lets us go away and try to do something with. They often come up with concept art on what they would like to see, but there are many cases where they just ask us for our input on something," Wētā FX animation supervisor Sidney Kombo-Kintombo tells us.

When developing such a move, one that can't necessarily be keyframed by Marvel Studios' visual development department, Kombo-Kintombo says it's about examining which emotion needs to be portrayed, CG superhero or not.

"The conversation in term of what action has to be performed is less dictated by the action on itself than it is by the emotion that we want to convey," the artist adds. "If we want to tell that the character is doing that in a mean way, the body performance is going to be affected by it. So when the client studio comes back with a question like that, our answer usually starts with, 'What is the emotion that you want to convey there?' And that helps us figure out where we need to put our camera and how much energy or appeal we need to put in the post."

