She-Hulk: Marvel Shares Extensive Attorney at Law VFX Reel

Since all nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been released, those involved with the series have taken the past few weeks to show the masses behind-the-scenes content involving the project. Whether it be Ginger Gonzaga's hilarious self-made blooper reel or countless pieces of concept art from Marvel's visual development department, fans of the series have had plenty of looks at the development of the series. Now, the House of Ideas has given viewers one of their most extensive looks at the show's visual effects yet.

Saturday, the official Marvel social media pages shared a lengthy seven-minute video breaking down some of the show's most iconic shots. Included in the video are visual effects supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson as they both break down all the work that went into the series.

When the show first debuted earlier this year, many viewers critiqued the VFX included in the earliest marketing efforts. She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro were quick to defend the work done on the series, defending both Jennifer Walters and those who worked on the series.

"In terms of the CGI being critiqued, I think that has to do with our culture's belief in its ownership of women's bodies," Coiro said during this summer's TCAs. "I think a lot of the critique comes from feeling like they're able to tear apart the CGI woman. There's a lot of talk about about her body type and we based it on Olympian athletes and not bodybuilders. But I think if we had gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies."

"This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CG," Gao added. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel is stands in solidarity with all workers. We stand in solidarity with what they say the truth is," Coiro who directed episodes of the series continued. "We work with them, but we're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.