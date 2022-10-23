She-Hulk Star Shares Hilarious BTS Montage

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially come to a close, with all nine episodes of the courtroom comedy now available for binging. Because the whole season has been released and no spoilers are to be had, those involved with the series have been allowed to share behind-the-scenes tidbits from the production. Throughout the month, visual development artists have been releasing various pieces of concept art and now, one She-Hulk star is sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes clips from the series.

Saturday, Ginger Gonzaga shared a blooper reel of sorts to her social media profiles, featuring clips of the show's ensemble cast and dozens of filmmakers. That includes the now-viral ping pong game between Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bass. See the clip for yourself below.

Will there be a She-Hulk Season 2?

To date, only one live-action series from Marvel Studios has received a second season. Earlier this year, Loki began filming its sophomore outing and recently wrapped production. It has yet to be reported or confirmed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is under consideration for another batch of episodes. Whatever the case, She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao previously told us she's taking some time off before even considering chatting with Marvel about another round of episodes.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said on an episode of our Phase Zero podcast. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.