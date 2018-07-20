‘She-Ra’ Fans Rally Behind New Animated Series Design After “Fan” Backlash

Yesterday, Dreamworks and Netflix debuted the first look at She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and it looks like it made quite an impression online.

The animated series follows Adora (Aimee Carrero), an orphan girl who finds a magic sword that gives her the ability to turn into the magical princess She-Ra. The series, which is created by Lumberjanes‘ Noelle Stevenson, provides a sort of redesign for Adora and her friends — including giving the She-Ra costume updated features and a pair of shorts.

The first-look photos earned a bit of a backlash when they first debuted, with some (mostly male) people arguing that the new She-Ra costume isn’t feminine or revealing enough. Thankfully, quite a few fans have come to the series’ defense, clapping back at the sexist tweets in an array of different ways — including some pretty awesome fanart. Here are just a few of our favorites.

A New Era

Winning People Over

A super-fast picture to celebrate @DreamWorksSheRa . I wasn’t around to watch an old cartoon, but I enjoy minimalistic animation style and really like her current look way more than the old one! #SheRa pic.twitter.com/mh5A53ySyD — Tetra⭕️rb : I selftest regularly! (@TetraOrb) July 17, 2018

*Sunglasses Emoji*

Practical

my warmup, love the boy shorts under the skirt in the new design #SHERA pic.twitter.com/g6xHYs5ljr — natalia (@ironnatalia) July 16, 2018

Too Adorable

I drew the new She-Ra cause I love her new outfit and I think she DAMN CUTE!! #SHERA pic.twitter.com/BX0aQBpOaA — CC (@Cheyenne_Curtis) July 16, 2018

It Works

Heart Eyes

#SheRa‘s new design is so good!!!!!! im in loooovvveeee??? pic.twitter.com/vqJqenOOEx — amy hudkins (@hudkips) July 16, 2018

Don’t Mess With Her

I’m so annoyed by the dudes complaining about the designs of #SheRa



As someone that was obsessed with the show as a kid (I had the cape, sword, the dolls, including the Pegasus), I really love the new design. She’s so bad ass and cute! pic.twitter.com/yIUInr2zSQ — Kristal Babich (@pixie_punch) July 17, 2018

Truly Awesome

She-Ra sketch, based on the awesome design from the upcoming @netflix series by @Gingerhazing. I based She-Ra’s look on actress Meg Donnelly. #shera #fanart pic.twitter.com/jzVNHSTbTv — Claudio Pozas (@claudiopozas) July 16, 2018

The Point is Clear