‘She-Ra’ Fans Rally Behind New Animated Series Design After “Fan” Backlash

Yesterday, Dreamworks and Netflix debuted the first look at She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and it looks like it made quite an impression online.

The animated series follows Adora (Aimee Carrero), an orphan girl who finds a magic sword that gives her the ability to turn into the magical princess She-Ra. The series, which is created by Lumberjanes‘ Noelle Stevenson, provides a sort of redesign for Adora and her friends — including giving the She-Ra costume updated features and a pair of shorts.

The first-look photos earned a bit of a backlash when they first debuted, with some (mostly male) people arguing that the new She-Ra costume isn’t feminine or revealing enough. Thankfully, quite a few fans have come to the series’ defense, clapping back at the sexist tweets in an array of different ways — including some pretty awesome fanart. Here are just a few of our favorites.

A New Era

Winning People Over

*Sunglasses Emoji*

Practical

Too Adorable

It Works

Heart Eyes

Don’t Mess With Her

Truly Awesome

The Point is Clear

