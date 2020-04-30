She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 Final Trailer Released

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power from DreamWorks Animation is set to conclude in just a few short weeks when Season 5 releases on Netflix on May 15th. Ahead of launch, a new trailer has been released for the final season, and while it doesn't exactly spoil anything particular if you're caught up on the show, it looks like Adora, Catra, and all the rest are in for an emotional conclusion.

Season 4 of the popular animated show concluded with the arrival of Horde Prime as well as the shattering of the sword that turns Adora into She-Ra, among other twists and turns. The trailer seems to indicate that the fifth and final season will pick off in the immediate aftermath with Adora questioning her abilities now and Catra and Glimmer with Horde Prime.

We must be strong. We must be brave. The final season of #SheRa and the Princesses of Power comes to @Netflix May 15th. pic.twitter.com/mzrnSiEnj8 — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) April 30, 2020

"It has been such an incredible journey so far just getting to share these seasons that are already out and seeing the reactions," She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly when it was announced that the show would conclude after five seasons. "I do feel very lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen. The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am."

Here's how DreamWorks Animation describes the upcoming season in the trailer announcement:

"In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?"

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 is set to launch on Netflix on May 15th. The previous four seasons are available now, and there is no time like the present to catch up. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest animated She-Ra series right here.

