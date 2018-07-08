10 Shows to Watch Sunday Night

Sunday night’s television features a stacked list of new dramas, reality shows, miniseries, game shows and a special stunt event live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some of the shows this week include the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and Succession, the AMC comic book adaptation of Preacher and Travis Pastrana’s attempt to break three of Evel Knievel’s jumping records in one night on the History channel special dubbed Evel Live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the reality show scene, Big Brother airs its latest episode on Sunday as the contestants see the fallout from their first elimination back on Thursday. Meanwhile the Bella Twins return to the E! Network with a new episode of Total Bellas.

Check out the full schedule of every must-see Sunday night show below.

‘Evel Live’

X-Games champion Travis Pastrana will look to make history on Sunday night as he attempts to break three of Evel Knievel’s famous stunts — jumping over 16 school buses, 52 crushed cars and finally over the fountains at Caesar’s Palace.

The event starts at 8 p.m. ET on History.

‘Big Brother’

Fresh off the 20th season’s first eviction, Sunday night’s episode of Big Brother will see a new Head of Household take power and two more contestants get nominated for eviction from the house.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

‘Preacher’

Jesse Custer is back in his hometown of Angelville and is forced to pay back the debt he owes his vile grandmother. Meanwhile Tulip and Cassidy are on a mission to try and find a way to escape the town.

The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

‘Succession’

Logan fears he’s being stood up by the president after a meeting gets canceled at the last minute. Meanwhile his children attempt to convince more board members to vote on their side in upcoming vote of no confidence poll.

The episode begins at 10:03 p.m. ET on HBO.

‘Total Bellas’

With Nikki Bella confirming she and John Cena are “just friends” prior to the episode, the E! Network show returns on Sunday to see Bella getting some help from her twin sister Brie in planning her dream wedding.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on E!

‘Power’

The latest episode sees the fallout from Raina’s death, as the St. Patrick family mourns while Councilman Tate attempts to use her passing to assist his own agenda.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on Starz

‘Shades of Blue’

Jennifer Lopez’s Harlee has her sights set on taking down the intelligence unit while Ray Liotta’s Wozniak attempts to manipulate Wallace Tufo.

The episode airs at 10 pm. ET on NBC.

‘Sharp Objects’

The HBO miniseries releases its second episode on Sunday night as Amy Adams’ Camille Preaker continues to deal with the repressed grief of losing her sister as a child as she attempts to uncover the mystery behind two young girls’ disappearance.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

‘Pose’

In an episode titled “Love Is the Message,” Pray Tell puts together a cabaret performance for the AIDS ward of a local hospital.

The episode begins at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

‘Celebrity Family Feud’

The Steve Harvey-hosted game show returns Sunday night with comedian Jeff Dunham and his family taking on Agents of Shield star Ming-Na Wen and her family.

The games begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.