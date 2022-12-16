Showtime Deal Offers 7 Months of Super Cheap Streaming

Odds are you're juggling several different streaming subscriptions right now, but you might want to make room for Showtime thanks to a mega deal that offers a one month free trial followed by a $3.99 subscription for six months. That works out to a 64% discount on the standard price of $10.99 per month. The deal is available to new subscribers right here at Showtime until 1/24/23 at 3AM EST. After the seven month period, the subscription will continue at the standard price, but you can cancel at any time.

Note that the offer doesn't include Pay Per View, which is a shame because Showtime has a big one coming up on January 7th in the form of a WBA title event headlined by undefeated boxers Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia. If you don't want to miss out on that bout, you can sign up for the PPV event right here for $74.99.

During your Showtime subscription, you'll be able to check out series like Yellowjackets, George & Tammy, and Let the Right One In while catching up on Dexter: New Blood (which might be getting a second season). You'll also be able to check out new films like Jon Hamm's Confess, Fletch reboot and the absolute masterpiece that is Everything Everywhere All at Once.

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

The debut of Yellowjackets Season 2 is especially exciting as the first season was one of the most buzzworthy shows of the year. If you are unfamiliar, Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

"Honestly, in season 1, every scene that I got I would be like, "Oh fun." Like, I get to work with Juliette Lewis, I get to work with Tawny Cypress, I get to work with Christina Ricci, I get to work with Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins, I get to work with Peter Gadiot," Lynskey said of what excites her the most about Season 2. "Like, everyone was fun. I just loved that everyone was so different. People's approaches are so different and it just was a very, very creatively fulfilling time. So, I just hope that I get to have scenes with all of them again. Well, not Peter because he died. RIP. But everybody else, I just love working with all these people. So, I'm just excited for all of it."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Yellowjackets before it premieres on the Showtime app and On Demand on March 24, 2023 and before it premieres on the Showtime network on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.