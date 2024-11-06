Common Was Told to Avoid the Silo Books While Prepping for His Role

The Apple TV+ series Silo is based on a series of books by Hugh Howey, and while the TV show understandably honors some elements of the source material faithfully, the debut season confirmed that the project would also make some unexpected changes. With Season 2 set to premiere later this month, fans will learn that the show will continue to find the right balance of honoring the original novels while also offering up plenty of surprises for even the most devout fans, and even star of the series Common admitted he was discouraged from reading the novels, given how different his character’s role is from the novels. Silo Season 2 will debut on Apple TV+ with the first episode on November 15th followed by new episodes every Wednesday through January 17, 2025.

“Our series is based on the books and they follow a lot of what goes on, but some things veer off, because Simms has a very small part in the books,” Common revealed to ComicBook about his research into his role. “Obviously, what we’ve done on the show, Simms is there and he has a wife. I started reading the books and then I was advised to set them down to stay in focus to the show and then read the books once we’re done. It worked out for me, because I didn’t want to get caught up in thinking all of these things are going to happen and that’s where we may not be going with the show. But I love what Hugh did with the books.”

To echo the changes made from the original novels, costar Tim Robbins pointed out how his character was described as being “short and portly,” while the actor himself is 6’5″.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Season 2 of the series will also star Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

Are you looking forward to the new season?