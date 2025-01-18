Silo Season 3 Adds a Star Wars and Marvel Star to Its Cast

Apple TV+’s dystopian drama Silo is expanding its underground world with some major star power, as Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones, Iron Fist) joins the cast alongside Ashley Zukerman for its upcoming third season. The casting announcement comes just weeks after the streaming service made the surprising decision to renew the post-apocalyptic series for both a third and fourth season, with the latter set to conclude the adaptation of Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy.

According to Variety, Henwick will take on the role of Helen, described as a “whip-smart reporter,” while Zukerman is set to play Daniel, “a young and hungry congressman.” Both actors made their initial appearances in the Season 2 finale and will continue as series regulars when the show returns. Henwick brings considerable genre experience to the role, having appeared in major franchises, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Matrix Resurrections, and Glass Onion. Her co-star Zukerman is known for his work in Manhattan, The Lost Symbol, and the Fear Street trilogy.

The series, which follows the last 10,000 people on Earth living in a mile-deep shelter, stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer whose investigation into a murder reveals deeper mysteries about their underground home. Showrunner Graham Yost has confirmed Ferguson will remain “a big part of Season 3” despite storylines expanding to adapt material from Howey’s second book, Shift.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” Yost said in a statement. “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

While no release date has been announced, production is expected to be ambitious as Ferguson has indicated that Seasons 3 and 4 may film simultaneously. If the show maintains its previous release pattern of approximately 18 months between seasons, viewers could expect new episodes to arrive by mid-2026.

The expanded cast joins returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, and Remmie Milner in what promises to be an increasingly intricate exploration of the mysteries surrounding the silo and the toxic world beyond its walls. Season 3 will most likely continue the current narrative while delving deeper into the origins of the silos, as hinted in the Season 2 finale. Despite the fact that the second book in Howey’s series focuses less on the characters introduced in the show, Yost’s comments suggest that the adaptation will maintain continuity with both storylines.

Silo is now streaming on Apple TV+.