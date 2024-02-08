SilverHawks Ultimates The Copper Kidd Figure And Space Racer Vehicle Unveiled (Exclusive)

Super7 has unveiled the latest release in their line of 7-inch scale Ultimates figures inspired by the ’80s cult classic animated series SilverHawks, and you’re seeing it first here at ComicBook.com! The figure in question is The Copper Kidd, but he wouldn’t be complete without his Space Racer vehicle, so Super7 made sure that fans have the option to add it to their collection as well.

A breakdown of the SilverHawks Ultimates The Copper Kidd and Space Racer releases can be found below. Pre-orders are available now right here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $79+. However, if you would prefer additional accessories over free shipping, a Super Pack with an alternate Copper Kidd Winking Head, Screaming Blaster, and a removable Screaming Blaster Effect will be available to those who order both the figure and the vehicle directly from Super7.

SILVERHAWKS ULTIMATES! COPPER KIDD FIGURE ($55): “This law enforcement “copper” is no old-timey patrolman; it’s the Copper Kidd,youngest member of the outer space-faring SilverHawks! This 7″ scale, highly articulated SilverHawks ULTIMATES! Copper Kidd figure is inspired by the ’80s animated series and depicts the small-but-mighty hero ready to execute some dazzling acrobatic moves with his cybernetic enhancements! Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including a pair of May-Day figures, interchangeable wings, and blast effects.

Accessories:

3x Interchangeable Heads (1x Smiling Head, 1x Whistling Head, 1x Helmeted Head)

9x Interchangeable Hands (2x Fists, 2x Grip Hands, 2x Expressive Hands, 2x Flying Hands, 1x Whistling Hand (right))

4x Interchangeable Arms (2x Human Arms, 2x Winged Arms)

2x Removable Hip Disks

1x May-Day (Fyling)

1x May-Day (Perched)

2x Blast Effects

Note that this ULTIMATES! Figure will not come with a packaging sleeve.



SILVERHAWKS ULTIMATES! SPACE RACER ($150): “Rumored to be the fastest of the SilverHawks vehicles, the Space Racer is primed to deliver swift justice to Mon*Star and his galactic cronies! This 7″ scale SilverHawks ULTIMATES! Space Racer vehicle is inspired by the ’80s animated series and looks ready to soar into action with a sleek race car-inspired design! Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this vehicle also comes with an assortment of accessories including a detachable blaster, a pair of blaster effects, and a display stand!”

If you are unfamiliar, SilverHawks was an animated series from Rankin/Bass Productions that ran for 65 episodes starting in 1986. The series was designed to be a spaced-based version of their previous series ThunderCats, though its following was of the cult variety. If you were a fan at the time, you might recall the original toys from Kenner.