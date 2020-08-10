Simon Cowell Receives Emergency Surgery After Bike Injury

✖

Simon Cowell received emergency surgery after a bike injury on his property. Variety reached out to a source who indicated he had a fall and had to be taken to the hospital for the back injury. Their source also indicates that the America’s Got Talent judge had to have a metal rod placed into his back. The television mainstay got lucky with these injuries and is at home now recovering from the procedure. There has been no word from his representation on how this will affect the production of the 15th season of the NBC mega-hit. It will be up to Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews to pick up the slack now.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the spokesperson explained to Variety. “He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In some previous comments to People, the America’s Got Talent judge told the publication that the show was doing everything possible to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We started to realize that, for obvious reasons, the audience was getting smaller and smaller and smaller. We had this obligation to make sure that everyone got their fair share, and was auditioned well," Cowell said of the production process, before adding it’s "really, really important to every single person who turned up."

"So, we literally squeezed in as many, many people as we could," he continued. "And as you'll see from the first episode, we found some unbelievably talented people — just fantastic people this year."

"We've worked out about three different scenarios for how we can shoot the live shows with or without an audience, or a limited audience. And each one of them creatively works," Cowell said. "The most important thing is that we have to ensure that since people have auditioned, that they do get the chance safely to be able to compete as they normally do, and get that chance to win a million dollars, or at least appear in the final."

