One Direction Rumored to Reunite Ahead of 10th Anniversary

After all of these years, One Direction is still here to help fans finds all the things which make them beautiful. The British boyband set off a craze in the early 2010s after being backed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor. The group may have since split up, but millions of fans still bop to One Direction to this day. And if a new report is right, the band members may be preparing for a brief reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of One Direction.

The news comes from Page Six which says it has learned “One Direction is secretly working on a plan to celebrate their 10th anniversary” with ideas bouncing around on how to do so. A TV special and new single are rumored to possibly come from such a comeback but a tour is “ruled out” given the boys’ schedules and the ongoing pandemic.

This rumor comes shortly after Twitter sleuths began prompting questions about One Direction online. Diehard fans did notice all of the band’s members followed fellow bandmate Zayn Malik on Twitter after years of supposed tension. As of now, Malik hasn’t followed the boys back, but there remains hope.

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually,” a source close to one of the singer’s management said told Page Six. “But there’s a lot of good will between them now and they want to make something happen.”

Currently, there is no word on whether an official reunion is happening, but fans have long hoped for the band to reunite. Back in 2015, One Direction had its first loss when Malik left the group citing “stress.” The rest of the members (Harry Styles, Nial Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne) continued to release one album without Malik before going their separate ways afterwards.

Currently, all of the singers are pursuing solo careers. Styles and Horan have been on frequent rotation in the U.S. given their respective hit albums, Fine Line and Flicker. But as the tenth anniversary looms for One Direction, fans are hoping the former bandmates will come together to celebrate the phenomenon they created a decade ago.