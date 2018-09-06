‘The Simpsons’ Producer Spots Unnoticed Continuity Error in Classic Episode

Continuity errors happen all the time in movies and TV shows, but it’s not often that a project’s producer is the one to point them out. However, one executive producer of The Simpsons did just that and it has been throwing fans for a loop.

EP Matt Selman took to Twitter this week with a screenshot from a classic episode of The Simpsons, pointing out a massive mistake hidden in the background of the scene.

The screenshot comes from the 13th episode of the sixth season, titled “And Maggie Makes Three.” In the episode, Marge tells Homer reveals to Homer that she’s pregnant with their third child, Maggie. However, if you look at the wall behind Marge, you’ll see that a picture of baby Maggie has already been hung.

“Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie,” Selman wrote in the tweet.

Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie pic.twitter.com/uckWDl8qWp — Matt Selman (@mattselman) September 5, 2018

Maggie is a staple of The Simpsons, alongside her siblings Bart and Lisa. The picture has long hung on the wall of the family’s living room, but no one has ever thought twice about it. In every instance other than this, it hasn’t really mattered.

What’s crazy about this whole situation is that, despite the fact that we live in the digital age and the internet is flooded with fandom, no one has ever noticed this error before. Granted, there are more than 30 seasons of The Simpsons in existence, so it would be hard to sift through the show and find every little flaw or Easter egg, but this is a pretty glaring mistake.

Thankfully, Selman has come to the rescue of fans, and pointed out the comical error. No one will ever be able to watch that episode again without thinking about the picture on the wall.

