The Simpsons Actually Predicted the Big Game of Thrones Twist

There is almost literally no end to the amount of things in pop culture that have been strangely predicted by old episode of Fox’s long-running animated sitcom, The Simpsons. From major sporting events to Disney buying Fox, it seems as though just about every major moment in our world today has some kind of connection to Homer, Marge, and the kids. Unsurprisingly, that trend has continued this week, with the big twist in this past Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones.

After Daenerys Targaryen stormed King’s Landing on the back of her dragon during “The Bells,” she made the decision to burn alive the people of the city, rather than go after Cersei, who was waiting in the Red Keep. This action shocked fans, and it mirrored an event from The Simpsons two years ago.

The Season 29 premiere of The Simpsons, which was titled “The Serfsons” and aired in October 2017, was a complete satire of the fantasy genre, taking a lot of jabs at franchises like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

At one point in the episode, the entire Simpson family is looking down from their tower above the various villages to see a dragon flying overhead. It immediately started burning one of the small towns to the ground. Bart said, “Look! The dragon is burning our village.” Homer replied with the simple phrase, “I love our life.”

The joke here wasn’t intended to take on Game of Thrones, but it certainly does just that now that “The Bells” has become a major pop culture moment. Of course, like anything else related to Simpsons predictions, this was first noticed by fans on Twitter.

