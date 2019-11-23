The Simpsons Debuts Poster for Horror-Themed Thanksgiving Episode

Disney+ launched last week and fans are finally having fun with The Simpsons and the vast ocean of content on the service. But, the series is still airing on Fox and preparing for a different kind of Halloween episode this year. The show is calling it “Thanksgiving of Horror” and the approach seems cribbed from the wildly popular Treehouse of Horror specials that regularly debut every year. If the poster is to be taken somewhat literally, fans can look forward to a strange adventure on a space station with sentient monster cranberry sauce, Marge being chased by some sort of futuristic digital cooking helper, and Homer and Bart trying to evade Chief Wiggum as hysterical looking turkeys. Switching up the formula after so many years should be a good time for viewers that can stomach a little body horror.

Fans of the show were shocked to realize that The Simpsons is currently streaming in a 16:9 aspect ratio rather than the 4:3 that it was intended for. Some of the best jokes lay in the margins of the show, and those are lost with these changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney quickly stepped in to clear the air on the matter, but a solution will have to wait until next year. A Disney+ spokesperson recently revealed the company’s stance on the concerns from the fanbase.

“We presented The Simpsons in 16:9 aspect ratio at launch in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons. Over time, Disney+ will roll out new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney+ will make the first 19 seasons (and some episodes from Season 20) of The Simpsons available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to view the popular series.”

Errors were the main topic of conversation along with nostalgia in week one of the service. X-Men: The Animated Series also experienced some hiccups as the episode order for the beloved cartoon was mixed around.

All this aspect ratio conversation isn’t the only Disney+ related news that fans have discovered. An episode featuring controversial pop star Michael Jackson is absent from the service as of now. As the premiere of season three, you can imagine that people were very confused.

If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to binge the weekend away, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.