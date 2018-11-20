‘Smallville’ Lex Luthor Actor Wishes Jon Cryer Luck on ‘Supergirl’

After a surprising casting move by the Arrowverse, the people of National City are finally going to meet Lex Luthor.

It was announced yesterday that Jon Cryer, best known for playing Duckie in Pretty in Pink and Alan on Two and a Half Men, will be joining the cast of Supergirl during its fourth season.

Fans of the show have been waiting for the character to appear for a long time, especially since one of the fan favorites is Lena Luthor (played by Katie McGrath), who happens to be Lex’s sister.

In a sincere move of camaraderie, Michael Rosenbaum, who played the iconic bald villain on Smallville, sent his well wishes to Cryer on Twitter.

“Best of luck @MrJonCryer,” he wrote, “Kill it pal.”

The character has been portrayed by many men over the years, most recently by Jesse Eisenberg in the DC Cinematic Universe. However, Rosenbaum donned the bald look longer than anyone, playing Luthor opposite Tom Wellington’s Clark Kent from 2001 to 2011.

While he may have completed his role of Luthor, Rosenbaum isn’t done playing characters in the DC universe. Earlier this year, he voiced Barry Allen/The Flash in the LEGO DC Super-Villains video game. In fact, he’s been voicing The Flash in various projects since Static Shock in 2004.

The actor also crossed the aisle into the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, playing Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The news of Cryer’s casting came as a surprise to some, because he typically plays sillier characters, however, this is not the actor’s first foray into the wide world of DC Comics or the Luthor family.

In 1987, Cryer appeared in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace as Lenny Luthor. This year, he voiced Felix Faust in multiple episodes of Justice League Action.

The Emmy-winning actor’s other 2018 credits include guest appearances on Robot Chicken and the Will & Grace revival.

According to executive producers, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, Cryer was their “dream actor” to play the part. Cryer has been having fun with the news, sharing every article he could find about the casting announcement. His extreme enthusiasm leads us to believe he’s not going to let Arrowverse and DC fans down.

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.