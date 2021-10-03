Viral Donald Trump Actor Makes SNL Debut as Joe Biden

This time last week, James Austin Johnson was just getting ready for his first week on Saturday Night Live. Within seconds of his first episode on the show, the comedian-turned-impersonator was revealed as the new actor for President Joe Biden, one of the roles most closely watched on the show.

If you think back to last season, the role of Biden was some of the biggest newest of the seasons after Jim Carrey was first revealed as the actor playing the newly-elected president. Around Christmas, Carrey announced he was stepping down from the role, sending watchers of the live sketch show into a frenzy as they tried to guess who would step into the role next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote on Twitter last December. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Johnson’s role as President Biden.

I Don’t Know

https://twitter.com/harasnicole/status/1444506056231583744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Honestly Fantastic

https://twitter.com/yacketycat/status/1444508377116254210?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Great

https://twitter.com/farcialities/status/1444506606620667904?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Anyone Else?

https://twitter.com/SuzieSports27/status/1444508378810634243?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well

https://twitter.com/VOSTOKOFFHILL/status/1444505778644258822?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Better Biden