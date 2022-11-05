Saturday Night Live: Amy Schumer Returns in New Episode

Amy Schumer is returning to 30 Rock Saturday night as the comedian makes another hosting stop on Saturday Night Live. Schumer's appearance at the studio is her third as host, previously appearing on episodes in 2015 and 2018, respectively. In addition to her hosting gigs, the actor has also appeared in cameo roles on two other episodes, including one during last year's Season 47. Schumer will be joined tonight, November 5th, by singer-songwriter Steve Lacy in his debut as a musical guest on the live sketch comedy.

It's the fifth new episode of the season after tapings hosted by Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Brendan Gleeson, and Miles Teller. It's also expected that tonight's episode will be one of the few left before a brief Thanksgiving break. According to a press release distributed by NBC last month, there will be at least one more episode on November 12th before a Thanksgiving hiatus. Last year, the SNL cast got two weeks before before picking back up in December, running two more episodes before a month-long holiday break.

Who all left SNL?

In total, eight castmates left the program prior to the Season 48 premiere, including mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. Featured player Aristotle Athari left 30 Rock after one year on the program. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast after two seasons on the show while it added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said to a media scrum at the Emmy Awards this year. "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.