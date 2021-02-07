Saturday Night Live Gives an Awkward NSFW Tour Through Universal Studios

✖

Saturday Night Live always tries to be as timely as ever, and that's especially the case on the latest episode of the live sketch comedy show. During Saturday's episode hosted by Dan Levy, the series jumped headfirst into the world of pop culture and fan theories with a hilarious — and strongly NSFW, mind you — skit based on the Universal Pictures backlot.

Posing as a guide on the tour tram, Mikey Day tries to give an earnest tour to those traveling along. That is, of course, until Levy's character shows up — an employee that has zero cares left to give. Quickly, the train derails into one NSFW conversation after the next — first, it's a Back to the Future theory. Then it takes a hard turn to ET being compared to a certain part of the male anatomy. Also starring in the skit include Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson. See it for yourself below.

Folks, welcome to the Universal Studios Orlando Tram Tour. pic.twitter.com/n6KFUMor3a — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

Saturday's episode is Levy's first time hosting the gig — a role after he got after a brilliant award-winning run on Schitt's Creek. Last year, the series ended up winning nine Emmy Awards. Levy himself won three of those awards for Best Writing in a Comedy, Best Directing in a Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," Levy previously said of his time on the show. "And I just wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote, because that is the only way that we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

Phoebe Bridgers also appeared in the same episode, her musical debut.

The entire Saturday Night Live library is streaming now on Peacock.