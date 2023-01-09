Soska Sisters Announce American Mary TV Show

Jennifer and Sylvia Soska, the filmmakers behind the cult classic American Mary, will continue the story of that film in TV format, they announced recently on social media. The film has always had a dedicated following, but recently debuted on Shudder, AMC's horror-centric streaming platform, and likely connected with a whole new generation of horror fans who missed its debut in 2012. The Soskas are Canadian filmmakers and twin sisters who burst onto the scene with their debut as writer-directors with Dead Hooker in a Trunk in 2009, and followed it up with American Mary a few years later, starring scream queen Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps).

Since then, they have done See No Evil 2 and Vendetta for WWE Films, as well as a remake of David Cronenberg's Rabid fronted by Smallville's Laura Vandervoort, as well as having worked on a smattering of shorts, comic books, and cameos in other people's films. Their next film, On the Edge, recently released its first trailer.

"I know a lot of you are excited and curious about an American Mary series," the sisters tweeted shortly after revealing that one was in the works. "After Rabid we connected with Cronenberg's producers at Prospero who have been champions in developing the series. We are currently making a sci-fi thriller called Unseen together with Radar & Film Mode. In the meantime, we have been enjoying connecting with fans of the film and hearing what they want to see in the television series version. It's always been a passion to explore these characters and their lives more deeply. To understand their struggles and see their wins."

The film combined elements of body horror with a revenge-thriller plot line and a look at the subculture of extreme body modification. It centers on Mary, a medical student who is assaulted by her professor and finds herself ostracized from her school. To make ends meet, she opens up a clinic doing the kind of mody modifications that most doctors won't...and meanwhile, she plans her revenge.

"We were very inspired by Takashi Miike's Audition and Clive Barker's body of work, along with Canadian icon David Cronenberg," Jen Soska told ComicBook.com when American Mary first moved to Shudder. "The film follows an international cinematic language – long, lingering, intimate shots. The violence and gore are very tastefully shot. This is the horror movie for people who don't traditionally like horror movies and for those who LOVE horror movies."

More details on the American Mary TV show to come as soon as they're available!