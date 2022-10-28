On The Edge: Check Out the Trailer For the Soska Sisters' Latest

Jennifer and Sylvia Soska, the twin horror directors responsible for cult classics like Dead Hooker in a Trunk and American Mary, have released the trailer for On the Edge, their upcoming psychological erotic thriller starring Aramis Sartorio as a man who finds himself terrorized after signing up for a 36-hour session with a dominatrix played by Jen Soska. The film, like virtually everything the Soskas have worked on over the years, was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, and features actors from that area.

On the Edge marks the Soska Sisters's first directorial feature since 2019's Rabid, their gruesome remake of David Cronenberg's 1977 thriller. The film is set to make its world premiere at FrightFest Halloween, which will bring the Soskas back to Leicester Square for the first time since debuting Rabid. Festival passes and screening tickets are now available.

"There is no greater fear than fear for oneself," Jen Soska told ComicBook.com back when American Mary came to Shudder. "The fear of something unthinkable and monstrous happening within oneself, an inescapable horror, what could be more terrifying? And the sad truth is we will all have to face our own battles against sickness, injury, and disease. Horror films I find are incredibly therapeutic in the way that they allow us to come face to face with our worst fears but in an environment where we are safe and it's all under our control."

On the Edge stars Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska, who also share writing, directing and producing duties. The film also stars Aramis Sartorio, Ola Dada, Andrea Jin, Brianna and Alanna Finn-Morris, Ivan Decker, Mackenzie Gray, Sophie Buddle. The Soskas produced alongside Glenn Burchnall of Cathasaigh Productions, Luna Wolf of Disturbia Films, and Kevvy of GothMamba Productions.

There is no wide release date for the film yet.

You can see the trailer above, and the film's official synopsis below.

Family man Peter (Aramis Sartorio) gets more than he paid for when he books a 36-hour session with the sadistic Mistress Satana (Jen Soska) who seems more intent on making him suffer for his sins. Is it blackmail? Is it torture? Or is it the Devil come for his soul? Will Peter's faith save him from his own personal Hell or is he already damned? A brilliant depiction of how Kink Culture can heal past trauma and be a source for shocking redemption.