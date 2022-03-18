South Park Announces 25th Anniversary Concert With Primus

Want to feel old? Comedy Central is celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Park this year. Want to feel even older? An anniversary concert event is set to take place this summer to celebrate the series and it will feature the band Primus as part of its lineup. As longtime fans know, the rock band notably perform the theme song for the series and will appaer in the concert event alongside series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with the band Ween, whose song “The Rainbow” appeared in a season two episode. In a statement, Stone and Parker said: “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now.”

The event is set to take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. MST. Fans eager to attend can register by clicking here. Tickets will run $99 apiece plus fees, each with a maximum order of two (2) tickets per. What specifically will be performed at the show remains to be seen but South Park has not shied away from having original musical numbers throughout its 25 seasons and its Oscar-nominated feature film.

Perhaps one thing that has been released online that is a tease for the event was last month’s orchestral cover of “Chocolate Salty Balls.” The video featured a 30-piece orchestra performing a rendition of the song made famous by Isaac Hayes in the show’s first batch of episodes. With 25 seasons alreayd in the rearview mirror, Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently signed a major extension with parent company Paramount for 14 original specials on Paramount+ and six more seasons of the series.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said prreviously in a statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

