South Park Creators Hint When They May End the Show

This fall, Comedy Central will air the Season 23 premiere of South Park, its ever-popular animated series about a group of crude young boys from Colorado. The show has stood the test of time and the network clearly doesn’t have plans of letting it end any time soon, as it was just renewed for three additional seasons on Thursday. South Park is guaranteed to last at least through Season 26, possibly longer, though creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone think that an end is in sight at some point.

Following the renewal, Parker and Stone spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the series and its future. They’ve never really talked about whether or note they want to stop, but they know the time will come eventually.

“I don’t think we have ever had an ‘OK, let’s sit down and decide if we are going to keep going,’” said Parker. Stone added, “I am 48. Trey turns 50 this year. So I will say that I don’t think we will be doing this show when we’re 60.”

Of course, as Parker pointed out in the same interview, the duo also said they wouldn’t continue working on the show in their 40s, but here they are.

Even as they get older, South Park remains largely the same, and Comedy Central continues to recognize the series as its biggest hit. When the three season renewal was announced on Thursday, Comedy Central president Kent Alterman sang the praises of the work put in by Parker and Stone, saying that the network will continue making South Park as long as the creative duo wants to.

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Alterman in a statement. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

South Park returns for its 23rd Season on September 25th.