South Park Is Absolutely Dominating Paramount+ Right Now (& It’s Not Just Season 27)

It appears everyone wants to go on down to South Park and have themselves a time. The long-running animated series, which continues to be controversial in its twenty-seventh season, is currently dominating the charts on Paramount+. This comes after the series went through a tug-of-war over its streaming rights and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone publicly aired their issues with Paramount’s merger-focused leadership, blaming them for the show’s delayed season premiere. Currently, South Park has four movies in the Top 10 Movies chart on streaming tracker Flix Patrol, and the series itself is currently atop the Top 10 TV Shows chart. More impressively, the series is also in the top five of the Top 10 Overall on the Amazon Channels chart.

On the movie side, South Park: The End of Obesity currently tops Paramount+. Coming in second and third are South Park (Not Suitable for Children) and South Park: Joining the Panderverse, respectively. In ninth place is South Park: The Streaming Wars. The only other franchise with multiple titles on the charts is Dexter, with Dexter and Dexter: Resurrection also high on the charts. South Park‘s current season has been at the center of controversy after the premiere went after President Donald Trump. The second episode of the season was just as controversial, targeting ICE’s immigration enforcement.

The South Park Resurgence Continues

South Park has recently seen a resurgence in popularity, as its season premiere broke a twenty-five-year record for the series. Following the season premiere, Paramount revealed that the episode caused the series’ viewership to surge, with the viewership rising 68% percent compared to the previous season premiere, with nearly 6 million cross-platform viewers between Paramount+ and Comedy Central. The episode was also dubbed the “#1 Most Social Episode Ever” of the franchise after it dominated social media for hours after it debuted. The White House was quick to hit back at the series, but that didn’t stop Parker and Stone from continuing to push buttons in the new season’s second episode.

South Park has been a huge part of pop culture since it debuted back in August 1997. The series has always been known for pushing boundaries and creating controversy, and while it has remained popular, it would appear the show has found renewed footing and audience yet again, 28 years after it first premiered. The series, which is not only created by Parker and Stone, but also mainly voiced by them, has also featured the likes of Isaac Hayes, Bill Hader, Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Eliza Schneider over the years.

All seasons of South Park, as well as all of the franchise’s movies, are now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, with the series recently being removed from HBO Max. New episodes of South Park will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central before hitting Paramount+ the next day. The first two episodes of South Park Season 27 are now available to stream on the platform now.