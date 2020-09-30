South Park Pandemic Special To Simulcast Across MTV And MTV2 Tonight

✖

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that MTV and MTV2 will simulcast a one-hour pandemic special event coming from South Park, which marks the first time ever South Park has been simulcast across the ViacomCBS brands. The one hour-long super sized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premieres tonight, Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Comedy Central will have two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In the hour-long South Park special, Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the ongoing pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

South Park finished its 23rd season in December of 2019, claiming the #1 spot in prime comedy in the key demo for ages 18-49, marking seven consecutive years in the spot, averaging a 1.29 rating for L+3 viewing. South Park also ranked as cable’s top-rated series with M18-34 on Wednesday nights, delivering a strong 1.9 L+3 rating throughout season 23. The Pandemic Special episodes is expected to generate quite a buzz and big numbers, as a result.

Comedy Central, MTV and MTV2 are part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group portfolio under President Chris McCarthy which includes a rapid expansion into adult animation for Comedy Central. It is driven by the continued success of hits like South Park and highly anticipated reimaginations of some of television’s most iconic animated series in history, including Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence’s Clone High and The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13, 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.