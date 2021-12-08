South Park: Post COVID Sequel Release Date Announced, First Look Revealed

Paramount+ has announced South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, the second of the streaming service’s South Park events for the year A short first look video promoting the event was also released. Debuting Thursday, December 16th, it’s the sequel to South Park: Post Covid, which premiered on Thanksgiving Day and caught up with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and the rest of the gang as they dealt with the aftermath of the pandemic. It also jumped ahead to the future and found the South Park kids all grown up. South Park: Post Covid boasted a record-setting first day of streaming on Paramount+, topping all movies and series debuts to date on the platform.

“If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos,” the description of South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid reads. The first look video shows grown-up Kyle mourning the death of Kenny, who had become a renowned scientist that was researching something that may have led to his demise. This is how Stan and Kyle meet Victor Chaos — the supervillain alter ego of Butters Stotch — who most likely helps Stan, Kyle, and Cartman travel back to the past in order to save Kenny’s life.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” co-creator Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter back in October about South Park: Post Covid. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. So it’s like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker said. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” co-creator Matt Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

