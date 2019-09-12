South Park Renewed for Three More Seasons

One of the longest-running comedies on television is about to get even longer in the coming years. Comedy Central crown jewel South Park is getting read to enter its 23rd season at the end of the month, but the cable network isn’t remotely ready to say goodbye to the raunchy animated series just yet. On Thursday morning, Comedy Central announced that it had renewed South Park for not one, not two, but three additional seasons.

This renewal doesn’t count Season 23, as the upcoming installment was already put into production previously, so South Park will continue on through at least Season 26. Each of the three new seasons will consist of 10 episodes at minimum, but Comedy Central made it clear that they could be even longer, depending on how many episodes creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are willing to make.

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

Heading into Season 22 last year, the entire South Park advertisement campaign was a satirical effort to get the show cancelled, rather than renewed. Obviously that wasn’t the actual intention of the show’s producers, but Parker and Stone are still keeping the joke going, even after getting three additional seasons.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” said Parker and Stone. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

South Park returns for its 23rd season on September 25th.