South Park Announces Vaccination Special

You can always rely on South Park to roast whatever is currently a hot topic, and they will do so again with the newly announced South ParQ The Vaccination Special. South Park will debut its second hour-long special on MTV2 Wednesday, March 10th, and the new special is very much a follow-up to South ParQ The Pandemic Special. That original special brought in the show's biggest ratings in seven years, and this will likely follow suit (via Deadline).

As its title implies, The Vaccination Special will deal with the town's citizens who are all trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the boys are attempting to get one of their teachers vaccinated but run into a problem in the form of a militant group trying to keep that from happening.

The first special featured Cartman attempting to deal with remote learning, and he wasn't too thrilled with it. In fact, he even made a song about it, and it remains to be seen how he's doing now as remote learning continues in South Park.

It also will be interesting to see if Cartman will actually get vaccinated, as last season he made a point to say he would not be. Of course, Cartman can be incredibly difficult, but hopefully one of the boys can talk some sense into him.

You can check out the teaser trailer above and the official description can be found below.

"South ParQ is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time."

South ParQ The Vaccination Special will air on MTV2 on Wednesday, March 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

What do you expect from South Park's newest special, and do you want more hour-long specials in the future? Let us know in the comments!