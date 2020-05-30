Space Force Fans Are Loving Steve Carell's Sitcom Return

Even though Space Force is currently rocking a 36-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, fans of the latest Netflix comedy have flooded the internet in droves in support of the series. The series, which debuted early Friday, currently has a 72-percent Audience Score on the same review-aggregating site, proving there's quite the discrepancy between critics and fans of the show.

Starring Steve Carell, Space Force is a satirical take on the United States Space Force. Carell plays a straight-laced general who begrudgingly accepts a position to oversee the newest branch of the military and the series follows he and his subordinates as the group run into all kinds of mishaps among the stars. Joining Carell include John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tawny Newsom plus a massive list of guest stars.

