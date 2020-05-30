Space Force Fans Are Loving Steve Carell's Sitcom Return
Even though Space Force is currently rocking a 36-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, fans of the latest Netflix comedy have flooded the internet in droves in support of the series. The series, which debuted early Friday, currently has a 72-percent Audience Score on the same review-aggregating site, proving there's quite the discrepancy between critics and fans of the show.
Starring Steve Carell, Space Force is a satirical take on the United States Space Force. Carell plays a straight-laced general who begrudgingly accepts a position to oversee the newest branch of the military and the series follows he and his subordinates as the group run into all kinds of mishaps among the stars. Joining Carell include John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tawny Newsom plus a massive list of guest stars.
Keep scrolling to see what Space Force fans are saying about the series debut:
Sure It Will Flourish
No idea why the critics hated #SpaceForce so much. Yeah it's a little bumpy but most 1st season's in sitcoms are. I'm sure this will flourish and grow as it goes on. A great way to pass the afternoon! Had me giggling many times! pic.twitter.com/PAQIqZ0B4A— Cameron Harris (@Cameron17Harris) May 29, 2020
NSFW
Fuck the critics, I need some Steve Carell tonight!#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/Il4gyrGJQR— kim (@4_the_babies) May 29, 2020
Brilliant
Took me half a day but I've hinged the whole of #SpaceForce what a funny show, hilarious Steve Carell & John Malkovich are brilliant together and what a cast. pic.twitter.com/yaqzMa9kON— Matthew (@MatthewMarkJr) May 29, 2020
It's That Good
Binging on this one... Didn't mean to but it is that good. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #SpaceForce #MySeries pic.twitter.com/NY6vJWS34i— Khulani Mngomezulu (@KhulaniMngomez1) May 30, 2020
Carell + Malkovich Are Great
5 episodes in. Steve Carell and John Malkovich are great in #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/fghPImTEXC— Jon Hassinger (@TheComicJon) May 30, 2020
Oh God
So I watched the first episode of #SpaceForce and oh god.. Mark Naird is so Michael Scott.. and they are based in Colorado.. and his daughter is named Erin.. and there's characters named Kelly and Angela.. it is what you think it is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kzcPNdFR7b— Mohit Kudi ♆ (@FedererBackhand) May 29, 2020
Makes You Laugh
Doesn't matter what anyone says, but it's a funny series which makes you laugh #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/PCopJ4VTA2— Get It Universe (@UniverseGet) May 30, 2020
So F--king Funny
#SpaceForce is actually so fucking funny I don’t know how people aren’t understanding this pic.twitter.com/gWJ7zOELgG— sasshley (@sassshleyash) May 30, 2020
Can't Wait for More
For whatever reason I hated the 1st episode of @realspaceforce But couldn’t stop laughing at the 2nd; absurd episode... can’t wait for more...— Binary Daoist (@Binary_Daoist) May 30, 2020
Slide 10
0comments
Dogstronaut was eaten by a chimponaut who’s now a POW in a Chinese satellite.
Enjoying Space Force a whole lot so far even with its negative reviews. pic.twitter.com/3LdTwDktAD— Old Man Who Plays COD & Eats Pizza (@OldManWhoBets) May 30, 2020
*****
Space Force is now streaming on Netflix.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.