Space Force Season 2 Reviews Have Arrived

The review embargo for Space Force Season Two has lifted, and reviews for the comedy have started to pour in. While the series was widely panned by critics in its first season, responses to the show’s sophomore outing look more positive this time around, with most being filed under the “generally positive” column.

“Maybe it’s because the comedy isn’t rooted deeply in politics, but I found it much easier to consume. After all, who wants their television to parody the world going down in flames? Space Force Season 2 is exactly what it needs to be this time around, which amounts to a gut-busting, laugh-out-loud workplace comedy,” we wrote in our 4.5 out of 5 star review. “Carell shines exceptionally bright this season as does the rest of the ensemble. Again, John Malkovich has never been funnier and seeing Jimmy O. Yang and Ben Schwartz pair up as best buds is something long overdue. After this batch of episodes, one might even think it’s far too early to stick a fork in Space Force.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying.

Totally a Hoot

I’ve seen #SpaceForce S2, and it is a #hoot. I enjoyed the first season, yet this still feels like a whole new show.



The jokes land much better as the entire cast shines. Carell’s Naird is a big improvement. Malkovich is a riot, again.



Full review ➡️ https://t.co/NqvfIPFPNj pic.twitter.com/gKOK2A1a9O — Adam Barnhardt ➡ HauntsComic.com (@adambarnhardt) February 16, 2022

Big Improvement

Not a Bad Thing

The second season of Netflix's ‘Space Force’ ends up being more of same, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing #SpaceForcehttps://t.co/jK6s2Io5qQ — AIPT TV (@AIPTTV) February 16, 2022

A Riot

#SpaceForce Season 2 is a riot. It capitalizes on everything good about Season 1, and just adds more. Steve Carrell takes comedy to another level, and I am just ALL IN. Watch it ASAP, you won't want to miss. I love it love it love it. Wow. Series arrives Friday on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Yxxnt4tnMs — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) February 16, 2022

Unfocused, but Funny

#SpaceForce returns with a second season that's shorter and more unfocused than its predecessor, but still funny and charming thanks to a great cast, who make the whole thing worth your time. @NetflixNordic @realspaceforce https://t.co/0xpdMCEOVq — Joonatan Itkonen (@JoonatanItkonen) February 16, 2022

Tries Too Hard

I won’t lie, I was let down by #SpaceForce Season 2 – a show which tries so hard to replicate former success of other shows and attempting to be something it isn’t, unfortunately



Read my thoughts below !! https://t.co/Z8d9HRCHmn — Josh (@JoshM_Jones) February 16, 2022

*****

Space Force Season 2 hits Netflix on February 18th. The first season can be streamed on the platform now.