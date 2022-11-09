Spider-Man Series on Disney+ Reportedly Sees Staff Overhaul

It's not uncommon for films and television shows to get creative overhauls from one entry to the next—unless, really, it comes to Marvel Studios. While the Burbank-based outfit has consistently invited the vast majority of its creatives back—see Taika Waititi, Michael Waldron, or Jac Schaeffer, to name a few—it looks like one of its upcoming projects is going through a seismic shift.

Earlier this month, one Redditor noticed many of the filmmakers behind Spider-Man: Freshmen Year sent cryptic tweets suggesting they were no longer involved with the series, including production coordinator Ally Sage. In a now-deleted tweet, Sage said the changes "suck cause unless they change their mind within the next few weeks, it won't be the same amazing crew for season 2 and I think that's what's really heartbreaking."

What is Spider-Man: Freshman Year about?

As seen in footage released at D23 Expo earlier this year, Freshman Year takes place before Captain America: Civil War, seemingly acting as an extended "What If...?" episode and putting Norman Osborn in the place of Tony Stark. From that footage and tease, we know Spider-Man will cross paths with the Runaways' Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, Amadeus Cho, Harry Osborn, and more Marvel characters.

Is Spider-Man in the MCU?

When the series was announced, it was expected to take place in the same continuity as the prime MCU. Once the show began being developed, however, it looks like that path changed.

"Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Studios Animation head Brad Winderbaum previously told us of the animated Spider-Man series. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to debut on Disney+ in 2024, with a Season 2 already on the way in the form of Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.