SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge Poster Surfaces at Comic-Con

After two decades of making children of all ages laugh, SpongeBob SquarPants isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. With a brand new season, a spinoff series, and coming hot off of a Super Bowl Halftime performance with Maroon 5. But the franchise will push into an unexpected direction next year when The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge hits theaters.

Nickelodeon teased fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with the updated aesthetic for the underwater patty flipper, which shows the character’s first foray into CGI animation on the big screen. Take a look at the first poster for the next SpongeBob Movie below!

Nickelodeon obviously has big plans for Comic-Con, as they’ve already promised a “Big Birthday Blowout” to take place at the event:

“Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of the brand-new special, ‘SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!’ with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence(Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid special. Moderated by: David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly).”

Here’s how Nickelodeon describes their flagship animated series:

“The character-driven toon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny), an incurably optimistic and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. Dwelling a few fathoms beneath the tropical isle of Bikini Atoll in the sub-surface city of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob lives in a two-story pineapple. Instead of taking the logical approach to everyday challenges, SpongeBob approaches life in a wayward and unconventional way. Whether searching for the ultimate spatula to perfect his burger flipping technique at the Krusty Krab, or just hanging out with his best friend Patrick (an amiable starfish), SpongeBob’s good intentions and overzealous approach to life usually create chaos in his underwater world.”

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge is set to premiere in theaters on 2020.