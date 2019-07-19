SpongeBob SquarePants Joins the Area 51 Raid

The “Storm Area 51” raid has been the talk of the Internet this week ever since the events’ Facebook page went viral, currently with 1.7 million people signed up to attend. The event has been the center of jokes, memes, songs, and has even attracted some celebrity attention. Lil Nas X offered to perform at the raid, and Guy Fieri offered to feed the raiders. Even Machete star, Danny Trejo, wants in on the action. Well, there’s another celebrity who is ready to seek out some aliens: SpongeBob SquarePants. The beloved animated character took to Twitter this morning to join the cause.

When’s 👅 the 👅 next 👅 bus 👅 to 👅 Area 51 👅? — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) July 19, 2019

This is likely a reference to the episode “Rock Bottom” in which Patrick and SpongeBob board a wrong bus which ultimately leads to Patrick accidentally leaving SpongeBob behind, who then misses another bus after it’s supposed to leave in five seconds.

Many people commented on the post, doing what the Internet does best, using SpongeBob memes and gifs:

Do 👅 I 👅 have 👅 time 👅 to 👅 grab 👅 a 👅 snack 👅 first 👅? pic.twitter.com/UVpPJSeMHj — Little Jessie (@OrdonianWarrior) July 19, 2019

Currently, it’s unclear if celebrities like Lil Nas X are actually serious about their participation, but the rapper/singer has already committed pretty hard. He released a music video for the latest “Old Town Road” remix which revolves around the event. The animated video shows Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey riding up on the military base, and finding everything from aliens to Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet to Keanu Reeves cosplaying Naruto. He also tweeted this a couple of days ago:

For those that don’t know, Area 51 is the Nevada-based facility run by the U.S. Air Force. It is a highly classified facility, which many theories point to as the primary place where extraterrestrial discoveries are kept under lock and key. Naturally, a lot of those conspiracies have leaked into popular culture, giving us countless examples of TV shows and films that use Area 51 as inspiration for all kinds of sci-fi or sci-fi horror fantasy scenarios.

What do you think about all this Area 51 attention? Is the participation of cartoon characters hilarious or taking it too far? Tell us in the comments!