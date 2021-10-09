SpongeBob SquarePants Fans Celebrate Leif Erikson Day

Happy Leif Erikson Day and SpongeBob SquarePants fans are in the mood to celebrate. For people who are unaware, the holiday celebrates the Nordic explorer and his arrival to the United States. This isn’t the exact day, but rather an estimate from scholars. Most younger viewers would only know of the tradition from an episode of SpongeBob that aired in 2001. “Bubble Buddy” sees the character call the Nordic holiday his second favorite celebration behind April Fool’s Day. So, in earlier Internet culture, that means this weekend in October is usually full of screengrabs from that moment in the series. This year is no exception. It’s been a weird couple of months, so seeing people celebrate a random holiday is kind of fun. Check out all the festivities unfolding on Twitter right here.
After renewing SpongeBob and showing off a ton of the spinoffs, Nickelodeon put out a press release. “SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation previously wrote in a press release. “It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”
