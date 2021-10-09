SpongeBob SquarePants Fans Celebrate Leif Erikson Day

Happy Leif Erikson Day and SpongeBob SquarePants fans are in the mood to celebrate. For people who are unaware, the holiday celebrates the Nordic explorer and his arrival to the United States. This isn’t the exact day, but rather an estimate from scholars. Most younger viewers would only know of the tradition from an episode of SpongeBob that aired in 2001. “Bubble Buddy” sees the character call the Nordic holiday his second favorite celebration behind April Fool’s Day. So, in earlier Internet culture, that means this weekend in October is usually full of screengrabs from that moment in the series. This year is no exception. It’s been a weird couple of months, so seeing people celebrate a random holiday is kind of fun. Check out all the festivities unfolding on Twitter right here.

https://twitter.com/AirborneMuffins/status/1446783782506438657?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After renewing SpongeBob and showing off a ton of the spinoffs, Nickelodeon put out a press release. “SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation previously wrote in a press release. “It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”

Oh yeah!

Happy Leif Erikson Day! pic.twitter.com/hRliTaR3KJ — Spongebob Memes (@SpongeBobMemesZ) October 9, 2021

Welcome back

Coming back from my Twitter hibernation for leif erikson day and leif erickson day only pic.twitter.com/omt3LEauWo — Coman (@LucentV1) October 9, 2021

Amazing that this is a “Thing” now

Happy Leif Erikson day everybody!



Hinga Dinga Durgen! pic.twitter.com/7SmXR0J71s — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) October 9, 2021

Merging memes

Happy Leif Erikson Day 🍻 pic.twitter.com/56haKCwYvW — Twisted T (@TMLausch98) October 9, 2021

We’ve been waiting

Finally today is the day happy Leif Erikson day! pic.twitter.com/fKMoEx3smc — shadow759 (@shadow7591) October 9, 2021

Since we’re here

HEY EVERYONE!



THIS IS THE ONLY DAY YOU CAN RETWEET THIS!



ITS LEIF ERIKSON DAY! pic.twitter.com/veNwQLcOpu — ✦—𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!—✧ (@AllSmashers) October 9, 2021

It’s time people

*obnoxiously lout foghorn blares*



HEY EVERYBODY! ITS LEIF ERIKSON DAY! HINGA DINGA DURGEN! pic.twitter.com/0aS5QcwLbN — Ryan Malis (@NayrmanBSC) October 9, 2021

Just amazing