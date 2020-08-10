SpongeBob SquarePants Spinoff Series The Patrick Star Show Coming to Nickelodeon

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants is undoubtedly one of Nickelodeon's most successful franchises, spawning twenty years of episodes, multiple feature films, a Broadway musical, and countless other games and tie-in media. The world of SpongeBob is already set to grow next year with the debut of the Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years prequel series, but it sounds like it's about to get even bigger. A new report suggests that Nickelodeon is finalizing deals for another SpongeBob spinoff series, titled The Patrick Star Show. The project, which would center around SpongeBob's best friend, Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), would reportedly have a 13-episode order, and share much of the same production team as the flagship series. Voiceover recordings have reportedly already begun for the project.

The Patrick Star Show will reportedly eschew the SpongeBob franchise's traditional narrative, and will instead follow Patrick hosting a late-night talk show. It will reportedly be in the same vein of other surreal and comedic talk shows, including The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!. The series is expected to feature a largely new cast of new characters, including members of Patrick's family (which, for those who remember all of the canonical drama surrounding Patrick's parents, will surely be interesting). The cast members of SpongeBob SquarePants are expected to make occasional appearances, reprising their roles.

This news comes shortly after it was confirmed that Kamp Koral will be arriving in 2021, and will be moving to the CBS All Access streaming service as opposed to airing on Nickelodeon. The CGI-animated series will focus on SpongeBob and his friends as they head to sleep-away camp. The group will spend their time building underwater campfires, catching jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. All of the original cast are expected to reprise their roles.

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon said in a statement. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

The franchise's next movie, SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run, will also debut on digital platforms and CBS All Access, after skipping a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

