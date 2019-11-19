SpongeBob SquarePants Transforms Popular Memes Into Snapshot Filters

Beginning this week, fans can meme themselves as SpongeBob Squarepants on Snapchat, thanks to a series of new filters that allow users to place themselves inside of some of the most famous internet memes based on the long-running animated series.. The SpongeBob SquarePants memes (many of the same ones currently available as Masterpiece Memes toys at retailers around the U.S.) are available to Snapchat users in the United States through December 22. Some Snapchat users will automatically see the SpongeBob SquarePants icon among the selection of lenses, while others can scan a special Snapcode to access the lenses. You can see the official description for the filters below.

For the first time ever, anyone can meme themselves on Snapchat as SpongeBob SquarePants and his Bikini Bottom friends. The exclusively designed lenses are available on Snapchat for a limited time only and feature the most popular characters and iconic meme moments from Nickelodeon‘s hit animated series, including Imaginaaation SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, Handsome Squidward and SpongeGar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ memes are part of the Internet lexicon, and now fans can craft and share their own personalized versions of: being overly happy like Imaginaaation SpongeBob, being shocked like Surprised Patrick or showing both sides of themselves as Public Account vs. Private Account through Handsome Squidward and SpongeGar.

How to access lens via Snapcode:

Step 1: Simply open Snapchat and point the camera at the below Snapcode.

Step 2: Press and hold on the Snapcode on your screen to scan it.

Step 3: Once you see the below message, click “Unlock for 1 hour”

Step 4: Have fun! Share with friends, save in your camera roll & post yourself using the lens to your story!

The SpongeBob SquarePants lenses mimic Alpha Group’s 8-inch collectible Masterpiece Memes vinyl figures series. The collectible toys from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants global master toy partner, bring to life the fan-favorite show and movie moments that have now become some of the most popular viral memes. Featuring exceptional details and window packaging for collector displays, the Masterpiece Memes figures include Mocking SpongeBob, Imaaagination SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, SpongeGar and Handsome Squidward, are now available at Amazon, for SRP: $19.99. SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon since first premiering on Nickelodeon in July 1999. The series has been the most-watched animated program for more than 17 consecutive years, is seen in over 208 countries and translated into more than 55 languages.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.