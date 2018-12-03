SpongeBob SquarePants “Sweet Victory” Super Bowl Petition Nears 500,000 Signatures

In the wake of the passing of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, fans quickly sprung into action and created a petition calling for the National Football League to have an iconic SpongeBob song played at this year’s coming Super Bowl.

“Sweet Victory,” the song in question is arguably the most memorable song to come from the iconic animated series, first appearing in a season two episode called “Band Geeks.” In “Band Geeks,” SpongeBob and company join together to form a band to play a song — titled “Sweet Victory” — at the Bubble Bowl, Bikini Bottom’s version of the NFL’s championship game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We originally reported on the petition a few days ago when it had 30,000 and in just two days, the petition has nearly reached its goal. As of this writing, the petition has over 496,000 signatures.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently,” says Isreal Colunga, the organizer of the petition. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.”

Hillenburg passes away earlier this week due to complications from ALS. He was 57. Nickelodeon remembered the creator in a heartfelt statement.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere.”

“His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

To date, SpongeBob SquarePants has aired eleven seasons with a twelfth scheduled for next year.